2004 Honda Civic

- Safety
-
- Heated Mirrors
- Child Seat Anchor
- Driver Airbag
- Air Bags: Dual Safety Air Bags
- Brakes: Front Disc
- Brakes: Rear Drums
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Tires: Compact Spare
- Body: Coupe
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- VANITY MIRRORS
- Map Light
- Floor Mats: Carpet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Digital clock
- Media: AM/FM Radio Tuner
- Media: Compact Disc Player
- Antenna: Window Antenna
- Windows
-
- Sunroof
- Rear Window Defroster
- Powertrain
-
- Transmission Cooler
- Transmission: Manual
- Comfort
-
- Climate: Air Conditioning
- Rear Headrests
- Seating
-
- Upholstery: Cloth
- Seat(s): Heated
- Seat(s): Front Bucket
- Seat(s): Fold Down Rear
- Power Options
-
- Power: Brakes
- Power: Steering
- Additional Features
-
- 15" Alloy Wheels
- Passenger Front Airbag
- Transmission: 5-Speed
- Tires: Good
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.