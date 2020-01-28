Menu
2004 Honda Civic

SI

2004 Honda Civic

SI

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$2,350

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,936KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4608108
  • Stock #: ML5082
  • VIN: 1HGEM21974L813795
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Seat Anchor
  • Driver Airbag
  • Air Bags: Dual Safety Air Bags
  • Brakes: Front Disc
  • Brakes: Rear Drums
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Tires: Compact Spare
  • Body: Coupe
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Map Light
  • Floor Mats: Carpet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Digital clock
  • Media: AM/FM Radio Tuner
  • Media: Compact Disc Player
  • Antenna: Window Antenna
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Powertrain
  • Transmission Cooler
  • Transmission: Manual
Comfort
  • Climate: Air Conditioning
  • Rear Headrests
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
  • Seat(s): Heated
  • Seat(s): Front Bucket
  • Seat(s): Fold Down Rear
Power Options
  • Power: Brakes
  • Power: Steering
Additional Features
  • 15" Alloy Wheels
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Transmission: 5-Speed
  • Tires: Good

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

