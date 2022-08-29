Menu
2004 Honda Civic

245,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2004 Honda Civic

2004 Honda Civic

LX

2004 Honda Civic

LX

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9092149
  Stock #: ML6018
  VIN: 2HGES15654H910748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$2500 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

