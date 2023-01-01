Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Honda Civic

229,775 KM

Details Description Features

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2004 Honda Civic

2004 Honda Civic

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda Civic

SE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1680998400
  2. 1680998402
  3. 1680998404
  4. 1680998406
  5. 1680998407
  6. 1680998409
  7. 1680998411
  8. 1680998413
  9. 1680998415
  10. 1680998416
  11. 1680998418
  12. 1680998419
  13. 1680998421
  14. 1680998422
  15. 1680998425
Contact Seller

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
229,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815461
  • Stock #: ML6121
  • VIN: 1HGEM22244L804683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,775 KM

Vehicle Description

$5750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2016 Infiniti QX50 A...
 106,658 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Sentra 2...
 160,237 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 HYB...
 86,000 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory