2004 Honda Civic
SE
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
229,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9815461
- Stock #: ML6121
- VIN: 1HGEM22244L804683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,775 KM
Vehicle Description
$5750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
