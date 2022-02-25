2004 Kia Rio

$2,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 8 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8398131

8398131 Stock #: ML5888

ML5888 VIN: KNADC125846294500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 121,890 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.