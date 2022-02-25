$2,500+ tax & licensing
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2004 Kia Rio
S
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
121,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8398131
- Stock #: ML5888
- VIN: KNADC125846294500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,890 KM
Vehicle Description
$2500 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
