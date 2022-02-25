Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Kia Rio

121,890 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2004 Kia Rio

2004 Kia Rio

S

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Kia Rio

S

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

121,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8398131
  • Stock #: ML5888
  • VIN: KNADC125846294500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,890 KM

Vehicle Description

$2500 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2005 Nissan Xterra S
 191,101 KM
$10,600 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Maxima 3...
 89,935 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2012 Acura TL w/Tech...
 157,733 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory