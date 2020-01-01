Menu
2004 Lexus RX 330

323,000 KM

$7,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

AWD

Location

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

323,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6302724
  • VIN: jtjha31u140033871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 323,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Lexus RX 330 AWD. Well equipped with Heated power leather front seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Lexus sound with 6 disc CD changer, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Wood trim and steering wheel, Illuminated door sills, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Trailer hitch, Roof racks, Xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, Headlamp washing system, 17 Alloy wheels. 3.3L V6 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 230hp / 242lb-ft. A warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

