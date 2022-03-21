Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Nissan Pathfinder

235,749 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2004 Nissan Pathfinder

2004 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

235,749KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8712254
  • Stock #: ML5942
  • VIN: JN8DR09Y74W915175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,749 KM

Vehicle Description

$4500 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2012 Ford Transit Co...
 198,602 KM
$15,750 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Sport
 168,566 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 138,311 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory