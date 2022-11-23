$3,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2004 Pontiac Sunfire
2004 Pontiac Sunfire
SL
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
182,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9432660
- Stock #: ML6069
- VIN: 3G2JB12F64S110222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,861 KM
Vehicle Description
$3500 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4