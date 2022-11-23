Menu
2004 Pontiac Sunfire

182,861 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
SL

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

182,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432660
  • Stock #: ML6069
  • VIN: 3G2JB12F64S110222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,861 KM

Vehicle Description

$3500 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

