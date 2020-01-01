Menu
2004 Toyota 4Runner

324,700 KM

Details

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2004 Toyota 4Runner

2004 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V8 4WD

2004 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V8 4WD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

324,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6227685
  Stock #: 5890
  VIN: JTEBT14R848008719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5890
  • Mileage 324,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, accident free Toyota 4Runner SR5 V8 4WD. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Power tilt moonroof, JBL Synthesis premium audio system, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Trailer hitch, Roof racks, Window rain guards, Running boards, Fog lamps, 17 V-Tec off-road alloy wheels. 4.7L V8 mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 235hp / 320lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Driver Side Airbag

