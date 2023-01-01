Menu
2004 Toyota Echo

223,791 KM

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

4DR SDN AUTO

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

223,791KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10404171
  • Stock #: ML6214
  • VIN: JTDBT123X40344440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,791 KM

Vehicle Description

$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

