$5,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2005 Chevrolet Malibu
2005 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
139,487KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8587538
- Stock #: ML5922
- VIN: 1G1ZT54825F240921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,487 KM
Vehicle Description
$5500 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4