Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Ford Escape

150,975 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2005 Ford Escape

2005 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,975KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8162497
  • Stock #: ML5844
  • VIN: 1FMYU93145KB21895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,975 KM

Vehicle Description

$3999 + $195 Doc. fee

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2012 Dodge Journey S...
 88,856 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA5 GS
 207,814 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 211,957 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory