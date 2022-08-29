Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Honda Accord

177,435 KM

Details Description Features

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2005 Honda Accord

2005 Honda Accord

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

177,435KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9275338
  • Stock #: ML6042
  • VIN: 1HGCM72645A800153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,435 KM

Vehicle Description

$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***4-cyllinder***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2005 Honda Accord EX-L
 177,435 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic
1997 GMC Savana 1500...
 194,449 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Camry LE
 136,189 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory