2005 Honda Accord
EX-L
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
177,435KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9275338
- Stock #: ML6042
- VIN: 1HGCM72645A800153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,435 KM
Vehicle Description
$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***4-cyllinder***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Sun/Moonroof
