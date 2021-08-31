2005 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 4 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7981536

7981536 Stock #: B43670

B43670 VIN: 1HGEM22215L814637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 131,482 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.