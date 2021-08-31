+ taxes & licensing
604-256-1359
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-256-1359
+ taxes & licensing
Tango Red Pearl 2005 Honda Civic SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.7L SOHC 16V
14" Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1