2005 Honda Civic

131,482 KM

Details Description Features

AIR CONDITIONING + CRUISE CONTROL + MORE!

AIR CONDITIONING + CRUISE CONTROL + MORE!

131,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7981536
  Stock #: B43670
  VIN: 1HGEM22215L814637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Tango Red Pearl 2005 Honda Civic SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.7L SOHC 16V



14" Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

