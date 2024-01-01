$3,750+ tax & licensing
2005 Kia Spectra
LX
2005 Kia Spectra
LX
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$3,750
+ taxes & licensing
146,837KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFE121555105910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,837 KM
Vehicle Description
$3750 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
