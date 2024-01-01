Menu
$3750 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

2005 Kia Spectra

146,837 KM

$3,750

+ tax & licensing
2005 Kia Spectra

LX

2005 Kia Spectra

LX

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

146,837KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFE121555105910

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,837 KM

$3750 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Steering

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2005 Kia Spectra