Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Mercedes-Benz C230

1.8L Kompressor/Sport 1.8L Kompressor

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Mercedes-Benz C230

1.8L Kompressor/Sport 1.8L Kompressor

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 4608093
  2. 4608093
  3. 4608093
  4. 4608093
  5. 4608093
  6. 4608093
  7. 4608093
  8. 4608093
  9. 4608093
Contact Seller

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,368KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4608093
  • Stock #: ML5052
  • VIN: WDBRF40J45F720166
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • 3 Point Rear Seat Belts
  • Child Seat Anchor
  • Head Restraint
  • Air Bags: Dual Safety Air Bags
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Cup Holders: Front
  • Map Light
  • Floor Mats: Carpet
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Body: Sedan
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Phone
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
  • Media: AM/FM Radio Tuner
  • Media: Compact Disc Player
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
Comfort
  • Climate: Air Conditioning
  • Climate: Dual Climate Control
Power Options
  • Power: Mirrors
  • Power: Locks
  • Power: Windows
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
  • Odometer: Digital
  • Climate: Rear Air
  • Select Trac
  • DOHC
  • Tires: Good

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

2007 Kia Rondo EX
 132,000 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic
1996 Toyota Camry
 207,799 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic LX
 146,311 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Send A Message