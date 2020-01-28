2005 Mercedes-Benz C230

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- 3 Point Rear Seat Belts
- Child Seat Anchor
- Head Restraint
- Air Bags: Dual Safety Air Bags
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- tilt steering
- VANITY MIRRORS
- Cup Holders: Front
- Map Light
- Floor Mats: Carpet
- Exterior
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Odometer
- Phone
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Digital clock
- Media: AM/FM Radio Tuner
- Media: Compact Disc Player
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- Climate: Air Conditioning
- Climate: Dual Climate Control
- Power Options
- Power: Mirrors
- Power: Locks
- Power: Windows
- Windows
- Seating
- Additional Features
- Odometer: Digital
- Climate: Rear Air
- Select Trac
- DOHC
- Tires: Good
