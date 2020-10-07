Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2005 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2005 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 4MATIC

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 6207369
  2. 6207369
  3. 6207369
  4. 6207369
  5. 6207369
  6. 6207369
  7. 6207369
  8. 6207369
  9. 6207369
  10. 6207369
  11. 6207369
  12. 6207369
  13. 6207369
  14. 6207369
  15. 6207369
  16. 6207369
  17. 6207369
Contact Seller

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

203,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6207369
  • Stock #: 5882
  • VIN: 4JGAB57E15A542072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5882
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

An Ex-USA, accident free Mercedes-Benz ML350 4Matic. Well equipped with Heated power front leather seats, Power tilt moonroof, Alpine double din DVD deck, Navigation, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Pandora, Bluetooth, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Climate control, Wood trim, Running boards, Projector headlamps, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 3.7L V6 mated to a 5 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 232hp / 254lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2012 Fiat 500 C Pop
 74,300 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2014 Land Rover Rang...
 59,000 KM
$52,980 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 18,000 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory