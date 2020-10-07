2005 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
An Ex-USA, accident free Mercedes-Benz ML350 4Matic. Well equipped with Heated power front leather seats, Power tilt moonroof, Alpine double din DVD deck, Navigation, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Pandora, Bluetooth, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Climate control, Wood trim, Running boards, Projector headlamps, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 3.7L V6 mated to a 5 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 232hp / 254lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7