2005 Nissan X-Trail
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
Used
As Is Condition
VIN JN8BT08V85W111193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
$795 + $195 Doc. fee***Unknown km non runner, Parts Only, has to be towed***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
