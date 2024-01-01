Menu
<p>$795 + $195 Doc. fee***Unknown km non runner, Parts Only, has to be towed***</p>

2005 Nissan X-Trail

$795

2005 Nissan X-Trail

2005 Nissan X-Trail

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$795

Used
As Is Condition
VIN JN8BT08V85W111193

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

$795 + $195 Doc. fee***Unknown km non runner, Parts Only, has to be towed***

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Conventional Spare Tire

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

$795

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2005 Nissan X-Trail