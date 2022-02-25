$3,000+ tax & licensing
2005 Nissan X-Trail
XE
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
350,842KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8292921
- Stock #: ML5872
- VIN: JN8BT08V85W108648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 350,842 KM
Vehicle Description
$3000 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4