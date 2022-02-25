Menu
2005 Nissan X-Trail

350,842 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

XE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

350,842KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8292921
  • Stock #: ML5872
  • VIN: JN8BT08V85W108648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 350,842 KM

Vehicle Description

$3000 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

