$5,750+ tax & licensing
$5,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2005 Pontiac Vibe
4DR WGN FWD
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
262,233KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10215801
- Stock #: ML6194
- VIN: 5Y2SL63875Z481839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 262,233 KM
Vehicle Description
$5750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4