2005 Pontiac Vibe

262,233 KM

Details Description Features

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2005 Pontiac Vibe

2005 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

2005 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

262,233KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215801
  • Stock #: ML6194
  • VIN: 5Y2SL63875Z481839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ML6194
  • Mileage 262,233 KM

Vehicle Description

$5750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

