2005 Toyota Corolla

145,774 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

CE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

145,774KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487358
  • Stock #: ML6225
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E85C852442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,774 KM

Vehicle Description

$8900 + $195 Doc. fee***Second Owner***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

