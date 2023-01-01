$8,900+ tax & licensing
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2005 Toyota Corolla
2005 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
145,774KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10487358
- Stock #: ML6225
- VIN: 2T1BR32E85C852442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,774 KM
Vehicle Description
$8900 + $195 Doc. fee***Second Owner***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4