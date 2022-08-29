Menu
2005 Toyota Corolla

292,329 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2005 Toyota Corolla

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

292,329KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9053170
  • Stock #: ML6015
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E05C873057

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 292,329 KM

$4999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer #31142***

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

