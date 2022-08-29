$4,999+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
292,329KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9053170
- Stock #: ML6015
- VIN: 2T1BR32E05C873057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 292,329 KM
Vehicle Description
$4999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer #31142***
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
