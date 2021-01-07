+ taxes & licensing
1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9
Load your family into the 2005 Toyota Matrix! A versatile hatchback seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! All of the following features are included: front bucket seats, cruise control, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
