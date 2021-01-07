Menu
2005 Toyota Matrix

160,080 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

XR UPGRADE PACKAGE / TWO SETS OF WHEELS!

XR UPGRADE PACKAGE / TWO SETS OF WHEELS!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

160,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6530415
  • Stock #: X6927A
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E85C910761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Load your family into the 2005 Toyota Matrix! A versatile hatchback seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! All of the following features are included: front bucket seats, cruise control, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Fog Lamps
POWER MOONROOF
B Package
Antilock braking system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

