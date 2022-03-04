Menu
2006 Acura TSX

79,279 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2006 Acura TSX

2006 Acura TSX

2.4

2006 Acura TSX

2.4

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,279KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8621303
  • Stock #: ML5927
  • VIN: JH4CL96826C800990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,279 KM

Vehicle Description

$12900 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

