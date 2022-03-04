$12,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2006 Acura TSX
2006 Acura TSX
2.4
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
79,279KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8621303
- Stock #: ML5927
- VIN: JH4CL96826C800990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,279 KM
Vehicle Description
$12900 + $195 Doc. fee
***Mint Condition***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4