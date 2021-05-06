2006 Aston Martin DB9

+ taxes & licensing
A local Aston Martin DB9 Volante Manual. Well equipped with Heated power leather front seats, Navigation, Linn Premium 950 watt audio system with Dolby Pro Logic II, 6 Disc CD changer, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Wood trim, Alcantara headliner, Power soft top, Front and rear parking sensors, Xenon headlamps, Headlamp washing system, 19 Alloy wheels. 5.9L V12 mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 449hp / 420lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
