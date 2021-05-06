Menu
2006 Aston Martin DB9

58,100 KM

$87,980

+ tax & licensing
$87,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2006 Aston Martin DB9

2006 Aston Martin DB9

Volante Manual

2006 Aston Martin DB9

Volante Manual

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$87,980

+ taxes & licensing

58,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7051235
  Stock #: 6047
  VIN: scfab02a76gb05885

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 12-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 6047
  Mileage 58,100 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Aston Martin DB9 Volante Manual. Well equipped with Heated power leather front seats, Navigation, Linn Premium 950 watt audio system with Dolby Pro Logic II, 6 Disc CD changer, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Wood trim, Alcantara headliner, Power soft top, Front and rear parking sensors, Xenon headlamps, Headlamp washing system, 19 Alloy wheels. 5.9L V12 mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 449hp / 420lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Xenon Headlights
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

