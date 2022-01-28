Menu
2006 BMW 5 Series

174,886 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2006 BMW 5 Series

2006 BMW 5 Series

525i

2006 BMW 5 Series

525i

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

174,886KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8162488
  • Stock #: ML5842
  • VIN: WBANE535X6LK78193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,886 KM

Vehicle Description

$6750 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

