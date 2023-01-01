Menu
2006 BMW X5

256,424 KM

Details Description Features

$3,750

+ tax & licensing
$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

2006 BMW X5

2006 BMW X5

3.0i

2006 BMW X5

3.0i

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

256,424KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622822
  • Stock #: ML6093
  • VIN: 5UXFA13516LY46633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,424 KM

Vehicle Description

$3750 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
