$3,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
2006 BMW X5
2006 BMW X5
3.0i
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
$3,750
+ taxes & licensing
256,424KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9622822
- Stock #: ML6093
- VIN: 5UXFA13516LY46633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 256,424 KM
Vehicle Description
$3750 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top