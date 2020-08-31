Menu
2006 BMW Z4

76,000 KM

M ROADSTER

M ROADSTER

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

76,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5744742
  • Stock #: 5804
  • VIN: 5umbt93586le89748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, BMW Z4 M Roadster. This car was imported to BC in 2008 and has been here since then. Well equipped with Heated power leather seats, Navigation, HiFi sound system, Steering wheel controls, M Leather steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Climate control, Power soft top, Bi-xenon headlamps, Headlamp washing system, 18 M Alloy wheels. 3.2L Inline 6 cylinder mated to a 6 speed manual transmission producing 330hp / 262lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Email Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

