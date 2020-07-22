Menu
2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV

150,200 KM

Details Description Features

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

7 PASSENGER AWD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

150,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5671470
  • Stock #: 5794
  • VIN: 3GYFK66N46G219018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5794
  • Mileage 150,200 KM

Vehicle Description

This Cadillac Escalade ESV 7 Passenger AWD began its life in Michigan and was imported to BC August 31st, 2006 and has been here since then. Well equipped with Heated power front leather seats, Heated second row seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, Onstar, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Wood trim, Trailer hitch, Running boards, Roof racks, HID Headlights, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 6.0L V8 mated to a 4 speed automatic transmission producing 345hp / 380lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

