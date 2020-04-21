Menu
2006 Chevrolet Express

2500 Duramax Diesel

2006 Chevrolet Express

2500 Duramax Diesel

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 213,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4884507
  • Stock #: 5677
  • VIN: 1gcgg252061153433
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

A local accident free Chevrolet Express 2500 Duramax Diesel Cargo Van. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Chevrolet sound, Air conditioning, Rubber floors, Interior rear cargo racks, 16 Alloy wheels. 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel V8 mated to a 4 speed automatic transmission producing 250hp / 460lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Safety
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag

Send A Message