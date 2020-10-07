Menu
2006 Dodge Caravan

173,000 KM

$1,980

+ tax & licensing
$1,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2006 Dodge Caravan

2006 Dodge Caravan

C/V *Mechanic Special*

2006 Dodge Caravan

C/V *Mechanic Special*

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$1,980

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6034839
  Stock #: 5844
  VIN: 1d4gp21rx6b729643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 5844
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Caravan C/V is a mechanic special because it makes a bit of noise when you start it. The van runs and drives well but will be sold with special instructions. A local accident free Dodge Caravan C/V. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Dodge sound with CD player, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Center console lock box, Vanteriors cargo separator, Heavy duty  cargo area liner, Interior window cages, 16 Wheels. 3.3L V6 mated to a 4 speed automatic transmission rated at 180hp / 210lb-ft when it was new. Well maintained and recently serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

