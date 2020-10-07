2006 Dodge Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
This Dodge Caravan C/V is a mechanic special because it makes a bit of noise when you start it. The van runs and drives well but will be sold with special instructions. A local accident free Dodge Caravan C/V. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Dodge sound with CD player, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Center console lock box, Vanteriors cargo separator, Heavy duty cargo area liner, Interior window cages, 16 Wheels. 3.3L V6 mated to a 4 speed automatic transmission rated at 180hp / 210lb-ft when it was new. Well maintained and recently serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
