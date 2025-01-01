SOLD
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 Ferrari F430
Coupe F1
2006 Ferrari F430
Coupe F1
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
SOLD
Used
45,576KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 45,576 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Encore Auto Group
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT GT53 24,160 KM SOLD
2024 Porsche Boxster Spyder RS 4.0 3,000 KM SOLD
2006 Ferrari F430 SPIDER 22,834 KM SOLD
Email Encore Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
Call Dealer
(604) 861-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
SOLD
Encore Auto Group
(604) 861-8975
2006 Ferrari F430