Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Coupe F1 for sale in Vancouver, BC

2006 Ferrari F430

45,576 KM

Details

SOLD

2006 Ferrari F430

Coupe F1

12213438

2006 Ferrari F430

Coupe F1

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

SOLD

Used
45,576KM

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,576 KM

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-XXXX

(604) 861-8975

SOLD
2006 Ferrari F430