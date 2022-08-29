Menu
188,581 KM

Details Description Features

XLT

2006 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

188,581KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9092161
  • Stock #: ML6020
  • VIN: 1FMYU931X6KB64834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,581 KM

Vehicle Description

$5750 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

