Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Explorer

272,034 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Explorer

2006 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

272,034KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8792150
  • Stock #: ML5968
  • VIN: 1FMEU758X6UB08477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 272,034 KM

Vehicle Description

$6750 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 100,410 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Fit DX
 273,415 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2018 Acura TLX Elite
 66,593 KM
$28,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory