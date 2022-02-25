$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2006 GMC Envoy
2006 GMC Envoy
SLE
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
162,153KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8338500
- Stock #: ML5877
- VIN: 1GKDT13S962276402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,153 KM
Vehicle Description
$8999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Mint Condition***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4