2006 GMC Envoy

162,153 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2006 GMC Envoy

2006 GMC Envoy

SLE

2006 GMC Envoy

SLE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,153KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8338500
  Stock #: ML5877
  VIN: 1GKDT13S962276402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,153 KM

Vehicle Description

$8999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

