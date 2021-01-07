Menu
2006 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING

16,500 KM

Details Description

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Classic FLHRCI

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

16,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6590968
  • VIN: 5hd1frw176y711574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 16,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Harley-Davidson FLHRCI Road King Classic. Well equipped with Tooled leather touring seat, Leather covered hard-shell saddlebags, Oxford heated handle grips, Electronic cruise control, Push button ignition, Formotion fork lock cover clock, Large detachable windshield, Air-adjustable rear suspension, Chrome tank and fender emblems, Triple-disc brakes, 16 Steel laced wheels with white wall tires. Air-Cooled Twin Cam 88 mated to a 5 speed belt drive manual transmission rated by the factory at 86lb-ft. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

