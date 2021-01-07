2006 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A local accident free Harley-Davidson FLHRCI Road King Classic. Well equipped with Tooled leather touring seat, Leather covered hard-shell saddlebags, Oxford heated handle grips, Electronic cruise control, Push button ignition, Formotion fork lock cover clock, Large detachable windshield, Air-adjustable rear suspension, Chrome tank and fender emblems, Triple-disc brakes, 16 Steel laced wheels with white wall tires. Air-Cooled Twin Cam 88 mated to a 5 speed belt drive manual transmission rated by the factory at 86lb-ft. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7