$7999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

2006 Honda CR-V

213,876 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda CR-V

4WD SE Auto

2006 Honda CR-V

4WD SE Auto

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

213,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JHLRD785X6C813022

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 213,876 KM

$7999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2006 Honda CR-V