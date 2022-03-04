$10,500+ tax & licensing
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2006 Honda Pilot
2006 Honda Pilot
EX
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
208,526KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8587550
- Stock #: ML5925
- VIN: 2HKYF18456H004670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 208,526 KM
Vehicle Description
$10500 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4