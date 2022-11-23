Menu
2006 Honda Ridgeline

291,442 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2006 Honda Ridgeline

2006 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

2006 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

291,442KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9329323
  • Stock #: ML6050
  • VIN: 2HJYK16586H002035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 291,442 KM

Vehicle Description

$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***New Water Pump and Timing Belt, Mint Condition***

***Dealer #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

