$8,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
291,442KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9329323
- Stock #: ML6050
- VIN: 2HJYK16586H002035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 291,442 KM
Vehicle Description
$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***New Water Pump and Timing Belt, Mint Condition***
***Dealer #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4