Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$10750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2006 Infiniti FX35

116,327 KM

Details Description Features

$10,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Infiniti FX35

4dr AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Infiniti FX35

4dr AWD

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1719545646
  2. 1719545647
  3. 1719545649
  4. 1719545650
  5. 1719545653
  6. 1719545654
  7. 1719545656
  8. 1719545657
  9. 1719545658
  10. 1719545660
  11. 1719545662
  12. 1719545663
  13. 1719545665
  14. 1719545666
Contact Seller

$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,327KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JNRAS08W76X209596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,327 KM

Vehicle Description

$10750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE 273,460 KM $4,750 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2010 Ford Escape XLT 200,092 KM $5,750 + tax & lic
Used 1997 Saab 900 S for sale in Vancouver, BC
1997 Saab 900 S 129,352 KM $4,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2006 Infiniti FX35