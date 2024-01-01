$10,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Infiniti FX35
4dr AWD
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
Used
116,327KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JNRAS08W76X209596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,327 KM
Vehicle Description
$10750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email ML Motors
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
