Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Kymco Super 9

4,529 KM

Details Description

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Vespa Metro

604-688-3772

Contact Seller
2006 Kymco Super 9

2006 Kymco Super 9

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Kymco Super 9

Location

Vespa Metro

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

604-688-3772

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

4,529KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6785534
  • Stock #: 0431
  • VIN: RFBS1A0666B380431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Scooter / Moped
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 0431
  • Mileage 4,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Vespa Metro Vancouver proudly serving Vancouver for over 10 years. We are your SPECIALIZED Vespa and Piaggio scooter shop. Our team members all ride scooters and our fully trained and Piaggio Certified Technicians are Scooterist.  We welcome Trade-ins on all makes and models! Come visit our Sales and Service department at 590 Clark Drive.

2006 KYMCO SUPER 9 50 RED
2 Stroke, Very Fast,Low KM(3831KM), service done, ready to go
 $2495.00 + tax
Out the door: $2794.40

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vespa Metro

2017 Piaggio Typhoon...
 1,360 KM
$1,595 + tax & lic
2020 NIU NQi GT
 1 KM
$6,199 + tax & lic
2020 NIU NQi GT
 1 KM
$6,199 + tax & lic

Email Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro Vancouver

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

Call Dealer

604-688-XXXX

(click to show)

604-688-3772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory