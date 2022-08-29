Menu
2006 Lexus GS 300

145,843 KM

Details Description Features

$11,750

+ tax & licensing
$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

145,843KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9107791
  • Stock #: ML6022
  • VIN: JTHBH96S065002310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,843 KM

Vehicle Description

$11750 + $195 Doc. fee***New Brakes, Mechanically Inspected***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

