Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Lincoln Navigator

210,228 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2006 Lincoln Navigator

2006 Lincoln Navigator

4dr 4WD Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Lincoln Navigator

4dr 4WD Ultimate

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

210,228KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307750
  • Stock #: ML6044
  • VIN: 5LMFU28596LJ06716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 210,228 KM

Vehicle Description

$4999 + $195 Doc. fee***4WD, 8 passenger***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2013 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 218,638 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue AW...
 164,766 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2006 Lincoln Navigat...
 210,228 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory