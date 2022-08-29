$4,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Lincoln Navigator
4dr 4WD Ultimate
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
210,228KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9307750
- Stock #: ML6044
- VIN: 5LMFU28596LJ06716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 210,228 KM
Vehicle Description
$4999 + $195 Doc. fee***4WD, 8 passenger***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
