2006 Lincoln Town Car

227,778 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2006 Lincoln Town Car

2006 Lincoln Town Car

Limited

2006 Lincoln Town Car

Limited

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

227,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8434851
  • Stock #: ML5897
  • VIN: 1LNHM82W26Y637842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,778 KM

Vehicle Description

$2999 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

