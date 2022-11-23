Menu
2006 Mazda MAZDA3

205,994 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

205,994KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9410839
  Stock #: ML6066
  VIN: JM1BK123861423749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,994 KM

Vehicle Description

$3999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

