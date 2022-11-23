$3,999+ tax & licensing
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
2006 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
205,994KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: JM1BK123861423749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,994 KM
Vehicle Description
$3999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
