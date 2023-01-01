Menu
2006 Mazda Miata MX-5

404,965 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2006 Mazda Miata MX-5

2006 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS

2006 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

404,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9766558
  • Stock #: ML6113
  • VIN: JM1NC15F360114289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 404,965 KM

Vehicle Description

$8900 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

