$8,900+ tax & licensing
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2006 Mazda Miata MX-5
GS
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
404,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9766558
- Stock #: ML6113
- VIN: JM1NC15F360114289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 404,965 KM
Vehicle Description
$8900 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4