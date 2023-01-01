2006 Mazda Miata MX-5

$8,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 4 , 9 6 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

ML6113 VIN: JM1NC15F360114289

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 404,965 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet

