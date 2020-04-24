2006 Nissan Pathfinder

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Adjustable Pedals

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.