2006 Nissan Xterra
X
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
275,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8162491
- Stock #: ML5843
- VIN: 5N1AN08W96C512700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 275,535 KM
Vehicle Description
$6750 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4