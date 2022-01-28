Menu
2006 Nissan Xterra

275,535 KM

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

275,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8162491
  • Stock #: ML5843
  • VIN: 5N1AN08W96C512700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 275,535 KM

Vehicle Description

$6750 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

