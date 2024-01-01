Menu
Owner Protection Plan: Our Owner Protection Plan provides you with reassurance when you purchase a pre-owned automobile from the Jim Pattison Auto Group. The features include the following: 30-Day Powertrain Guarantee Drive away with the perfect vehicle for you and the peace of mind knowing that we stand behind each and every select pre-owned vehicle we sell. CARFAX Vehicle History Report We offer full transparency with every one of our select pre-owned vehicles. A CARFAX vehicle history report provides you with everything you need to know about your pre-owned vehicle of choice. Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection Every Select pre-owned vehicle we offer has been rigorously inspected by a highly trained service technician to ensure safety, quality and provide peace of mind. 14-Day Owner Exchange Program Should any mechanical issue arise with the vehicle you have purchased that we are unable to resolve to your satisfaction, you may exchange it with the dealership you purchased it from for a suitable replacement within fourteen days of purchase. We will provide you a full credit towards your selected quality pre-owned replacement vehicle of equal or greater value. Subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details. Lien-Free Guarantee We guarantee all our pre-owned vehicles are 100% lien free, one of many benefits of buying from a professional and licensed dealer. Price does not include $595 documentation fee or taxes. D#30692Price does not include $595 documentation fee, $395 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30692

2006 Toyota Camry Solara

68,736 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
SLE V6 Convertible/Very Low Kilometers/1 Owner

SLE V6 Convertible/Very Low Kilometers/1 Owner

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

68,736KM
Used
VIN 4T1FA38PX6U089129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Frost Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X7325
  • Mileage 68,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
cassette player
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
CD Changer

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

