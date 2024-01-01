Menu
$3999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

2006 Toyota Corolla

233,000 KM

$3,999

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$3,999

Used
233,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E46C646116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$3999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

2006 Toyota Corolla