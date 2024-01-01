$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Toyota Corolla
2006 Toyota Corolla
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E46C646116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$3999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email ML Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2006 Toyota Corolla