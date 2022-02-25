$6,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2006 Toyota Corolla
2006 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
170,168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8292588
- Stock #: ML5868
- VIN: 2T1BR32E06C688038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,168 KM
Vehicle Description
$6500 + $195 Doc fee.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4