2006 Toyota Corolla

170,168 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

CE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

170,168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292588
  • Stock #: ML5868
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E06C688038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,168 KM

Vehicle Description

$6500 + $195 Doc fee.

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

